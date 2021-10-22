$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. NIKE reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $223,388,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

