$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $96.95 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,863 shares of company stock worth $13,814,717. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

