-$0.82 EPS Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EXTN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Exterran by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.