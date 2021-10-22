$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $794.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $36,952,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Century Communities by 61.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,215. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

