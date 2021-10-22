$1.27 EPS Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $280.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.