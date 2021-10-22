$1.52 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Genuine Parts also reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.36. 11,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,364. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

