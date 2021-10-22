1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $551,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,973 shares of company stock worth $4,871,454. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $4,153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.