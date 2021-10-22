$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $422.23 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.01 and a 200-day moving average of $379.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after buying an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $108,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

