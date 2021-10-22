1,000 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

