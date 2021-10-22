100,000 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHPA. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,897,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

