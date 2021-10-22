100,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,339,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,601,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RTPY stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

