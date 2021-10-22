$102.72 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post $102.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $390.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,743,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,566,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Skillz by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Skillz by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Skillz by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

