104,901 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Acquired by Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Lindblad Expeditions makes up about 0.7% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 273,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

LIND stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,714. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $741.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

