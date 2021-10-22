106,900 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter worth $2,513,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter worth $4,000,000.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

Shares of OTECU stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTECU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.