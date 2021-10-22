115,000 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 718.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $18.21 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.