1,161 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $277.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.35 and a 200 day moving average of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

