13,600 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $17.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.71. 836,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,171,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

