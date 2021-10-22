13,900 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Ameris Bancorp accounts for about 0.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. 719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,121. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

