16,250 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

STEM opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.