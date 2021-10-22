1,766 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 694.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 564,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $207.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,296. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $6,379,164 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

