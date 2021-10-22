$182.94 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce $182.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the highest is $196.33 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $175.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $722.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $771.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $772.44 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $869.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 935,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,403. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.