$194.47 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post sales of $194.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the lowest is $192.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,854. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

