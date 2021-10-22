1MillionNFTs 24 Hour Volume Reaches $566,972.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $161,503.61 and $566,972.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00073163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00107584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.45 or 1.00232034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.55 or 0.06500951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022044 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.