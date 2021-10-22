1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of SRCE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,551. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

