1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.
Shares of SRCE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,551. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About 1st Source
1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.
