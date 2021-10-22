2,041 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $184.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

