20,944 Shares in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:AIH opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

