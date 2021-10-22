2,110 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

