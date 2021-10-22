$22.53 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report sales of $22.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.30 billion. FedEx reported sales of $20.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $90.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $92.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.82 billion to $95.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.84. 3,360,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.10. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 736.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

