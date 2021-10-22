225,000 Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

