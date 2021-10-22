$27.51 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post $27.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $113.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.54 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.84 million, with estimates ranging from $147.53 million to $164.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of RWT remained flat at $$13.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 758,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

