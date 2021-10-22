$28.10 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post sales of $28.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $115.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 76,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $288.19 million, a PE ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

