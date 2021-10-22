2,817 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

AIT stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

