$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.43 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $17.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,875. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $206.41. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

