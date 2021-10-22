31,902 Shares in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vuzix by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 2,921,436 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vuzix by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 140,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vuzix by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 130,926 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VUZI opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $691.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

