3,219 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnerSys by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

