$324.71 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $324.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $318.42 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $362.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VIRT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 4,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.