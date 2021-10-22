350,000 Shares in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of CA Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,484,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,659,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on CA Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CAHC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

