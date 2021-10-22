$386.62 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post $386.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.70 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Seagen by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Seagen by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.43. 380,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,059. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.57. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

