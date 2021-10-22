3i Group (LON:III) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on the stock.

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,320.50 ($17.25) on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 946.60 ($12.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,303.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,255.73. The firm has a market cap of £12.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89.

Get 3i Group alerts:

In other news, insider David Hutchison bought 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders have bought 1,181 shares of company stock worth $1,532,791 over the last ninety days.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.