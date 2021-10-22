456,591 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 456,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

