$48.11 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce $48.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.48 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $195.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.28 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $220.28 million, with estimates ranging from $205.99 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $536.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after buying an additional 562,268 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 184,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

