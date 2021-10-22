52,700 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after acquiring an additional 448,536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after acquiring an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after acquiring an additional 251,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 878,971 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

