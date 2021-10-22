$576.20 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report sales of $576.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.90 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $509.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 20.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $529,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,303. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.