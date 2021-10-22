$60.20 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post sales of $60.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.90 million and the highest is $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $53.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 1,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $806.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

