6,099 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,993.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

