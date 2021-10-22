$723.34 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post $723.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.06 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $575.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTO stock remained flat at $$43.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.