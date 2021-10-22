73,114 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.87% of DHB Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000.

Shares of DHBC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

