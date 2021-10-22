840 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Illumina by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,067,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Illumina by 3.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

ILMN stock opened at $411.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.13. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,809 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

