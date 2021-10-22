$992.43 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $992.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $941.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $15.51 on Thursday, hitting $212.51. 990,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

