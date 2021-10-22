a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

AKA stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

